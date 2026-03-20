Linda Rayle (Hess) Theakston of Canonsburg, PA, passed peacefully on March 7, 2026, with her daughters by her side. She was 84.

A neo-natal nurse for over 40 years, Linda graduated from DuBois High School in 1959 and moved to Pittsburgh where she graduated from Presbyterian Hospital Nursing School in 1961. Linda began her career at Magee Women’s Hospital, later worked for Dr. Joseph Finegold, the Pittsburgh Pirates team physician, and retired from St. Clair Hospital, where she served in the neo-natal department as a post-partum educator and lactation consultant.

Linda is survived by her daughters, Arlan Hess (Patrick Schmidt) and Heidi Hess, and scores of close friends around the world she loved like a surrogate mother.

A remembrance service will be held on Saturday, April 18, 2026, from 1:30-3 p.m. at Beinhauer & Son, 2828 Washington Road, McMurray, PA. Those who wish to commemorate her dedication to children and healthcare may make gifts to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Pittsburgh and Morgantown.

The post Linda Rayle (Hess) Theakston appeared first on exploreJefferson.