Ingredients
1 pound sliced bacon, diced
1 medium sweet onion, chopped
6 eggs, lightly beaten
4 cups frozen shredded hash brown potatoes, thawed
2 cups shredded cheddar cheese
1-1/2 cups (12 oz container) 4% cottage cheese
1-1/4 cups shredded Swiss cheese
Directions
~Preheat oven to 350°F.
~In a large skillet, cook bacon and onion until bacon is crisp. Drain.
~In a large bowl, combine the remaining ingredients. Stir in the bacon mixture. Transfer to a greased 13-in. x 9-in. baking dish.
~Bake uncovered for 35 to 40 minutes. Let it stand for 10 minutes before cutting.
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