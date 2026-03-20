Ingredients

1 pound sliced bacon, diced

1 medium sweet onion, chopped

6 eggs, lightly beaten

4 cups frozen shredded hash brown potatoes, thawed

2 cups shredded cheddar cheese

1-1/2 cups (12 oz container) 4% cottage cheese

1-1/4 cups shredded Swiss cheese

Directions

~Preheat oven to 350°F.

~In a large skillet, cook bacon and onion until bacon is crisp. Drain.

~In a large bowl, combine the remaining ingredients. Stir in the bacon mixture. Transfer to a greased 13-in. x 9-in. baking dish.

~Bake uncovered for 35 to 40 minutes. Let it stand for 10 minutes before cutting.

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