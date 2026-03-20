Article by Yaasmeen Piper of Spotlight PA

A number of prominent Black literary figures have called Pennsylvania home. Test your knowledge of the state’s most iconic Black authors, artists, and Black-owned bookshops in the seven question quiz below. (Not seeing anything below? Click here.)

Also be sure to join us March 26 for a virtual conversation with Jeannine Cook, founder of the beloved Harriett’s Bookshop in Philadelphia, on her new memoir, Shut Up and Read. Cook writes about how she found her purpose and community, and how Harriett’s survived the COVID-19 pandemic when many shops could not. Sign up for free here.

BEFORE YOU GO… If you learned something from this article, pay it forward and contribute to Spotlight PA at spotlightpa.org/donate. Spotlight PA is funded by foundations and readers like you who are committed to accountability journalism that gets results.



Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan, and nonprofit newsroom producing investigative and public-service journalism that holds power to account and drives positive change in Pennsylvania. Sign up for our free newsletters.

The post Iconic Poets, Authors, and Bookstores: How Well Do You Know Pa.’s Black Literary Scene? appeared first on exploreJefferson.