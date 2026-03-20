CLEARFIELD- Here is a list of Friday’s schedule of events for the Central PA Outdoor and Sports Show at the Clearfield County Fairgrounds.

10 a.m. Exhibits Open Expo I, Expo II & Ag Building– $8.00 admission, children under 12 FREE. (Active duty-retired military, law enforcement, emergency medical and fire responders, nurses $3.00 off admission).

All attendees, 18 and older, will receive three free door prize tickets with admission for a chance to win over $10K in door prizes. Drawing to be held on Sunday, March 22 at 2:30 p.m.

10 a.m. to 7 p.m .Edson Waite, Buckmaster’s Antler Scoring, Expo 1

10 a.m. Live Fishing Pond Opens, Expo II

10:00a to 7:00p Green Roof Acres Petting Zoo, Expo II

12 p.m. to 2 p.m. Live Remote with Bigfoot Country 102.1 Expo 1

12 p.m. to 7 p.m. Coyote Weigh-ins in front of Expo II

1 p.m. PA Boyz Outdoors: Proven Whitetail Habitat Strategies Utilizing Food Plots. Giveaway: Domain Food Plot Seed Expo II

3 p.m. Corey Brossman: Deer Hunting in Pennsylvania. Expo II

3:30 p.m. Live Drawing, PA Boyz Outdoor, Expo 1

4 p.m. Alan Probst: Trapping in PA Expo II

5 p.m. Bobby Hart: How to get the most accuracy from your rifle. Expo II

7 p.m. Exhibits close

For more information visit the show website here.