BROCKWAY, Pa. (EYT) — Discover Brockway is inviting community members to take part in its 3rd Annual Brockway Spring Clean-Up on Sunday, April 26.

The event will be held from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., with volunteers encouraged to stop by at any time during that window.

Participants will meet at the Clarion-Little Toby Creek Trailhead Pavilion, where supplies will be provided before heading out to clean local trails and public spaces throughout the borough.

Organized in partnership with Tri-County Rails to Trails, the effort will focus on removing trash and debris while also completing light trail maintenance ahead of the busy summer season.

Organizers say the event is a great opportunity for residents to give back to the community while helping preserve the natural beauty of the area.

“We’ll be picking up trash and debris along the trail as well as public spaces throughout town,” organizers noted. “We also need volunteers to help with trail maintenance to prepare for summer.”

Community members of all ages are encouraged to participate.

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