TYRONE-As has been common at the beginning of the season, the Clearfield Bison had to wait a bit before finally hitting the baseball diamond. Monday’s scheduled game against the Marauders was quickly canceled due to the severe rain that blasted the area, meaning Thursday afternoon became the season-opener. Clearfield hit the road to face Tyrone to start the new year of Laurel Highlands action.

Clearfield did not look as strong early, falling into a 5-0 gap, but the quit was nowhere in sight. The Bison rallied late and stunned the home squad, 7-6, to start the year with a victory.

An RBI-single by Wyatt Kustenbauder got the scoring started in the first inning, with Conner McClure then getting an RBI double two at-bat’s later. A groundout by Connor Zupon still managed to bring McClure across the plate to give the Golden Eagles an early 3-0 advantage. Bison starting pitcher, Jayce Brothers, struggled through the start of the afternoon, as the Golden Eagles were managing to connect each inning.

He would give up five runs, all earned, as Tyrone added one each in the following innings, one by Brandon McClure on an RBI-single in the second, then an RBI-double in the third by Owen Oakes.

It wasn’t until the end of the third when the coaching staff made a pitching change, but not before Clearfield managed to get on the board.

With two outs in the top of the fourth, with runners on first and second, a wild pitch advanced both Hayden Rumsky and Rex Butler. The 3-1 pitch to Brothers ground up the line to first, but Conner McClure mishandled the grab. Both Rumsky and Butler would round their way to the plate, cutting the lead to three runs. In the bottom of the inning, Connor Peacock would take over pitching duties. He managed to get out of a two-out jam with runners on second and third thanks to a groundout to shortstop, Braison Patrick.

Everything changed for Clearfield in the sixth inning.

A trio of walks loaded the bases, forcing another pitching change for Tyrone. The Golden Eagles, already using four pitchers from their roster moved Jon Stroup to the mound with one out on the board. Rumsky then ground up the gap to short, but a mishandle of the ball allowed a pair of runs across the plate. One batter later, O’Brian Owens nailed a liner to right field that brought Noah Wrigleswroth home. Tyrone was on their heels as a five-run lead suddenly was erased.

It didn’t take long for Clearfield to changethat even more. A full count pitch to Butler led to a ground ball into left field. Rumsky crossed home, and Clearfield had it’s first lead on the afternoon. Clearfield added another run by Owens on a Stroup error.

One inning led to five runs, and a Clearfield lead. It is also what led to Stroup being tagged with the loss on the afternoon.

Peacock, meanwhile, only gave up another run in the sixth to maintain the lead. The seventh inning was the inning that mattered the most, as it started with a pop out to second. An error by Owens led to the tying run reaching first, but the Bison finished the afternoon with a line out to third by Zupon, then a groundout to second.

Peacock got the win on the afternoon with a four-inning effort, striking out one and giving up one earned run.

Weather depending, and should field conditions be ready, Clearfield (1-0) will get to enjoy three games on the home field next week. The slate will begin on Monday afternoon when they host Hollidaysburg. First pitch is set for 4:30 p.m.

SCORE BY INNING

Clearfield 000 250 0 – 7 5 5

Tyrone 311 001 0 – 6 7 3

Clearfield – 7

Noah Wriglesworth-lf 3100, Hayden Rumsky-cf 4212, O’Brian Owens-3b 4111, Rex Butler-ph 2111, Jayce Brothers-p/2b 4010, Braison Patrick-ss 3000, Connor Peacock-2b/p 1100, Colton Bumbarger-c 3010, Landon Brady-rf 1000, Brody Ryen-3b 1100. TOTALS 26 7 5 4.

Tyrone – 6

Brandon McClure-ss/p 3011, Bryden Parsons-c 3100, Wyatt Kustenbauder-cf 4221, Conner McClure-1b 3100, Owen Oakes-rf 4032, Colton Wilson-cr 0000, Connor Zupon-3b 4001, Ben Walk-dh 3000, Colton Frye-ph 1000, Jon Stroup-2b/p 2210, Braylin Plummer-lf 2000. TOTALS 29 6 7 6.

E: Patrick-2, Owens, Ryen, Peacock/B. McClure, C. McClure, Stroup

2B: Brothers, Bumbarger/Oakes-2

HBP: C. McClure

SB: Parsons, Oakes.

Pitching

Clearfield: Brothers-3 IP, 6 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 1 SO, 1 BB; Peacock-4 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 SO, 2 BB.

Tyrone: Price-2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 SO, 1 BB; Adams-1.2 IP, 1 H, 2 R, 0 ER, 0 SO, 2 BB; Seeger-0.2 IP, 0 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 0 SO, 2 BB; B. McClure-2 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 SO, 0 BB; Stroup-0.2 IP, 2 H, 3 R, 0 ER, 0 SO, 2 BB.

W-Peacock (1-0)

L-B. McClure

Clearfield Bison Baseball Scoreboard