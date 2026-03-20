HARRISBURG — Attorney General Dave Sunday offered reaction to the Pennsylvania Senate’s passage Tuesday of Senate Bill 1090 (Protecting Children from Harmful AI Chat Interactions).

The bill, which passed 49-1, would establish age restrictions and bolster safeguards regarding A.I. chatbot products.

“The potential dangers tied to overreliance on artificial intelligence are very real, as we have seen online chatbots play roles in numerous tragedies across the nation. We must do everything we can to keep children and vulnerable residents away from these toxic online interactions,” Pennsylvania Attorney General Dave Sunday said. “I thank Senator Pennycuick and the Pennsylvania Senate for supporting this commonsense legislation. The advancement of technology and the safety of Pennsylvanians are not mutually exclusive, and I look forward to continuing the work with the General Assembly on these types of protections that ensure Pennsylvania is at the forefront of this issue.”

Senate Bill 1090 now goes to the House for consideration.