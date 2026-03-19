MEADVILLE, Pa. (EYT) — The Pennsylvania State Police is alerting the public to a recent increase in scam messages involving individuals posing as representatives of the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.

According to PSP, individuals have been receiving text messages claiming they owe fines related to traffic violations. The messages often include links to fraudulent websites designed to collect payment.

Troopers warn that these messages may threaten additional fines, driver’s license suspension, or even arrest if payment is not made immediately.

Scammers may also attempt to pressure victims by claiming the issue can be resolved through an “official payment portal.”

Police are urging the public not to click on any links included in suspicious messages and to avoid providing personal or financial information.

Anyone who suspects they have received a scam message is advised to ignore the message and report it to authorities.

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