BROOKVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – Primary duties include data collection and documentation in EHR, chair-side doctor assistance, and performing diagnostic tests as requested by the doctors.

The ideal candidate must have excellent computer skills, be professional, positive, and team-oriented, and must be committed to providing excellent patient care. This position will be based out of the DuBois office, but must be willing to work flexible hours and travel to other nearby offices to provide coverage as needed, such as Brookville and Clearfield. A full benefit package, including travel expense reimbursement, is provided.

Certified Ophthalmic Assistant/Technician, LPN, or individual with medical experience preferred. Paid on-the-job training is provided along with ongoing paid career development.

Interested candidates may apply online at www.laureleye.com or send resumes to the Laurel Eye Clinic, attn: Human Resources, 50 Waterford Pike, Brookville, PA 15825; fax 814-849-5631, or email arenninger@laureleye.com. EOE

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