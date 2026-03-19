REYNOLDSVILLE, Pa. (EYT) — A local company is set to receive national exposure as Utilities & Industries has been selected to appear on the television segment Manufacturing Marvels.

The feature is scheduled to air on the Fox Business Network on March 25, 2026, between 10:20 p.m. and 10:45 p.m. EST.

Manufacturing Marvels highlights North American manufacturing companies that provide products and services across a range of industries. The segment featuring Utilities & Industries is directed by award-winning filmmaker Bryan McCullough and narrated by voice talent Alan Ackles.

General Manager Jon Gunning said the recognition is a point of pride for the company and the community.

“We are very proud to have been selected for this honor,” Gunning said. “We have a small company in a small town that a lot of people have never heard of, yet we serve some of the biggest utility companies in the nation. We are excited to showcase our facility and our amazing employees on a nationally broadcast show.”

Founded in 1981, Utilities & Industries has built a reputation as a supplier in the natural gas sector, providing both new and refurbished gas meters to utility companies and producers. The company also offers meter testing, calibration, and related services, helping clients extend the life of their equipment and reduce costs.

Company officials say the upcoming feature will highlight both their operations and the role small-town manufacturers can play on a national stage.

The post Small Town, Big Impact: Local Manufacturer to be Featured On National TV appeared first on exploreJefferson.