HARRISBURG, PA – The Shapiro Administration announced that applications are now being accepted for the 2026 Governor’s Science and Technology Fellowship, a competitive, year-long program that places top science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) graduates in state agencies to apply their knowledge to real-world challenges.

“As government increasingly relies on data, technology, and scientific expertise, it’s critical that we recruit professionals with advanced STEM knowledge,” said Secretary of Administration Neil Weaver. “The Governor’s Science and Technology Fellowship is bringing fresh perspectives and technical skills that help agencies work smarter and better serve Pennsylvanians.”

Fellows are placed in state agencies to support data-driven decision-making, modernize programs, and improve service delivery for residents across the Commonwealth. Past fellows have worked on projects involving data analytics, environmental modeling, health and human services innovation, emerging technologies, and operational efficiency.

The application period runs from through April 7. Individuals who have earned or will earn a master’s degree or higher between December 2020 and August 2026 are eligible to apply. Selected applicants will be matched with a state agency to work on targeted projects based on their field of study. Projects include:

Department of Agriculture is seeking a fellow with a background in microbiology, virology, or infectious diseases to help incorporate next-generation tools for disease diagnostics in the Pennsylvania Veterinary Laboratory. With a move toward state-of-the-art genomic testing and new molecular testing and tracing, this fellow will use cutting-edge genomics and bioinformatics for rapid disease detection and improvements to disease traceability.

is seeking a fellow with a background in microbiology, virology, or infectious diseases to help incorporate next-generation tools for disease diagnostics in the Pennsylvania Veterinary Laboratory. With a move toward state-of-the-art genomic testing and new molecular testing and tracing, this fellow will use cutting-edge genomics and bioinformatics for rapid disease detection and improvements to disease traceability. Department of General Services is seeking a fellow to lead a transformative data and AI initiative focused on enhancing data quality, accessibility, and operational efficiency across the agency. The fellow will leverage data science and AI to support decision-making and analysis, reduce program redundancies, and increase transparency, while also guiding the implementation of AI tools across DGS.

is seeking a fellow to lead a transformative data and AI initiative focused on enhancing data quality, accessibility, and operational efficiency across the agency. The fellow will leverage data science and AI to support decision-making and analysis, reduce program redundancies, and increase transparency, while also guiding the implementation of AI tools across DGS. Department of Human Services is seeking a fellow to focus on data analytics to assess the effectiveness of Pennsylvania’s social service programs and project future program needs. Working with the DHS Data and Analytics team with data sources such as Medicaid claims, SNAP eligibility and participation, and Census data, among others, this fellow will lead projects that work to identify where DHS programs are working, where needs are going unmet, and where differences in access or outcomes could provide opportunities to improve services for Pennsylvanians.

is seeking a fellow to focus on data analytics to assess the effectiveness of Pennsylvania’s social service programs and project future program needs. Working with the DHS Data and Analytics team with data sources such as Medicaid claims, SNAP eligibility and participation, and Census data, among others, this fellow will lead projects that work to identify where DHS programs are working, where needs are going unmet, and where differences in access or outcomes could provide opportunities to improve services for Pennsylvanians. Pennsylvania Insurance Department is seeking a fellow to conduct a research project focused on analyzing open claims in the Underground Storage Tank Indemnification Fund (USTIF). The fellow will conduct a comprehensive review of USTIF’s technical data to identify patterns, risk factors, and remediation outcomes, supporting the development of predictive models and decision frameworks to enable informed and targeted decision-making for these claims.

is seeking a fellow to conduct a research project focused on analyzing open claims in the Underground Storage Tank Indemnification Fund (USTIF). The fellow will conduct a comprehensive review of USTIF’s technical data to identify patterns, risk factors, and remediation outcomes, supporting the development of predictive models and decision frameworks to enable informed and targeted decision-making for these claims. Department of Labor & Industry is seeking a fellow to assess the department’s current service and workforce development programs and lead a new initiative to increase AI literacy and positive outcomes in publicly funded service, apprenticeship, and professional development programs. Collaborating with PennSERVE, this fellow will evaluate ways the department’s workforce development programs interact with PennSERVE’s service programs, recommend enhancements to better align workforce development career pathways and service-to-career pathways, and identify existing AI resources to support the development of AI literacy curriculum.

is seeking a fellow to assess the department’s current service and workforce development programs and lead a new initiative to increase AI literacy and positive outcomes in publicly funded service, apprenticeship, and professional development programs. Collaborating with PennSERVE, this fellow will evaluate ways the department’s workforce development programs interact with PennSERVE’s service programs, recommend enhancements to better align workforce development career pathways and service-to-career pathways, and identify existing AI resources to support the development of AI literacy curriculum. Department of Labor & Industry is also seeking a fellow to modernize the Bureau of Labor Law Compliance’s data storage and processing systems to improve enforcement of the Commonwealth’s labor laws and increase worker protections. The fellow will leverage AI, advances in technology, and developments in modern software to optimize key processes within the bureau, streamline workflows, and improve service delivery so that BLLC is operating at the speed of business.

is also seeking a fellow to modernize the Bureau of Labor Law Compliance’s data storage and processing systems to improve enforcement of the Commonwealth’s labor laws and increase worker protections. The fellow will leverage AI, advances in technology, and developments in modern software to optimize key processes within the bureau, streamline workflows, and improve service delivery so that BLLC is operating at the speed of business. Governor’s Office of Transformation and Opportunity is seeking a fellow to serve as an in-house government AI expert to bring the latest insights and development from the field into the Commonwealth’s decision-making on AI utilization. The fellow will provide expert technical and programmatic advice on incorporating AI technologies into Commonwealth operations in accordance with the industry’s best practices and the Commonwealth’s current framework and support ongoing efforts to apply AI in permitting processes.

Over the past three years, Governor Josh Shapiro has worked to make state government move at the speed of business through technology and innovation. This includes a nation-leading executive order on safe and responsible AI adoption in state government, a first in the nation collaboration with OpenAI to pilot ChatGPT Enterprise with Commonwealth employees, and recognition for being one of the top states for AI readiness. Additionally, the Commonwealth Office of Digital Experience (CODE PA) is delivering modern, user-focused digital services that make it easier for Pennsylvanians to find and get what they need online. Governor Shapiro’s proposed 2026-27 budget includes an additional $3.7 million for CODE PA to continue progress to modernize permitting, licensing, and certification (PLC) processes. Since its inception, CODE PA has saved taxpayers over $10 million by leveraging in-house staff to lead digital projects instead of contracting with vendors to do the work. Overall, the Office of Administration has achieved $37 million in IT cost savings and cost avoidance through initiatives such as rightsizing recurring IT purchases, increasing cloud hosting and storage, securing vendor discounts, and using existing Commonwealth staff and resources for projects.

Governor Shapiro is also focused on growing Pennsylvania’s economy through investments and innovation in life sciences, robotics and technology, energy, manufacturing, and agriculture. These efforts have attracted more than $39 billion in private-sector investment and created over 21,500 good-paying jobs — including the largest private-sector investment in state history through Amazon Web Service’s $20 billion initial infusion to build AI and cloud computing campuses, and the largest life sciences investment ever in Pennsylvania with Eli Lilly’s $3.5 billion manufacturing facility. The Governor’s proposed 2026-27 budget builds on this progress with a new $100 million Innovate in PA 2.0 program to expand venture capital access, strengthen leadership pipelines in life sciences and biotech, support clinical trials, commercialize university research, and seed regional venture studios.

As these companies expand in Pennsylvania, the demand for a highly educated STEM workforce continues to grow. The Governor’s Science and Technology Fellowship complements these efforts by helping to attract and retain top STEM talent in Pennsylvania, creating pathways for highly educated professionals to build careers in public service, strengthening the connection between research, innovation, and public-sector impact, and bringing STEM expertise into state government.

“As Pennsylvania continues to compete for innovative companies and cutting-edge research, we must also invest in the people who power that growth,” said Secretary Weaver. “The Governor’s Science and Technology Fellowship helps us do both by strengthening our talent pipeline and bringing advanced technical expertise directly into state government to improve programs and deliver better results for Pennsylvanians.”

The Shapiro Administration has prioritized initiatives to attract and develop top talent in the Commonwealth workforce. Under the HIRE Executive Order signed in 2024, the Office of Administration has led the way in expanding internship, fellowship, and apprenticeship programs to provide more pathways to experience and careers in public service.

You can view the Commonwealth’s internship, apprenticeship, and fellowship opportunities to launch your career on Employment.pa.gov.

The Shapiro Administration has also focused on making the Commonwealth an attractive employer to appeal to the talented, highly skilled job seekers needed to build a more competitive workforce. In his first three years, Governor Shapiro is making state government the best place to work in Pennsylvania by:

The administration’s efforts to modernize benefits, support Commonwealth employees, and keep pace with the private sector has produced successful results: The Commonwealth was recently recognized as one of the top employers in Pennsylvania by Forbes for the second time, and as a top destination for interns in 2025 by the PA Chamber Foundation.

Pennsylvania is also seeing progress in hiring the next generation of talent, with a 17.5 percent increase in the number of Millennial employees and a 180 percent increase in the number of Gen Z employees working in state agencies, new hires outpacing retirements in 2024, and fewer vacancies across all state government.

For more information on employment with the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, interested job seekers can visit Employment.pa.gov to view and apply to current job openings, receive notifications about new vacancies in their field, and learn more about the Commonwealth’s benefits for employees.