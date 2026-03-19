HARRISBURG – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT), Pennsylvania State Police (PSP), the Highway Safety Network, and the State of New Jersey today launched a multi-state aggressive driving enforcement wave running through April 26. The goal of this targeted enforcement is to reduce the number of aggressive-driving-related crashes, injuries, and deaths in both states.

As part of the enforcement wave, agencies across both states will join together for a one-day coordinated enforcement on April 14. No matter where you drive, if you drive aggressively, you will be stopped by police.

“Aggressive driving crashes and fatalities are completely preventable,” said PennDOT Secretary Mike Carroll. “Slow down, pay attention, follow all traffic signs, and just be kind! If we all stay calm and courteous while driving, we can create a safer and more respectful driving culture, ultimately leading to fewer aggressive driving crashes and traffic deaths. Please commit to safe driving for the benefit of everyone on the road.”

PennDOT invests approximately $23 million annually in federal grant funds statewide, partnering with state and local police to deliver high-visibility enforcement throughout the year to help prevent crashes, fatalities, and injuries on our roadways. High-visibility enforcement is a safety countermeasure supported by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).

Pennsylvania’s statewide aggressive-driving enforcement wave runs through April 26 and is focused on speeding, distracted driving, and work zone awareness. Motorists exhibiting other unsafe behaviors such as driving too fast for conditions, following too closely, or making careless lane changes will also be cited. In 2024, there were 5,897 aggressive-driving crashes, resulting in 106 fatalities and 405 suspected serious injuries. Preliminary 2025 data indicates fatalities in aggressive-driving crashes have increased, even while overall fatalities have decreased. Complete 2025 fatality data will be announced in the spring.

Throughout the enforcement period, PSP, along with approximately 300 municipal agencies from across the state, will concentrate efforts on roadways that are known to have a high number of aggressive-driving crashes using traffic enforcement zones, saturation patrols, speed enforcement details, work zone enforcement, and multi-jurisdictional enforcement details to identify and cite aggressive drivers.

“The PSP is committed to protecting roadways across Pennsylvania by cracking down on aggressive drivers and holding violators accountable,” said Pennsylvania State Police Acting Commissioner Lieutenant Colonel George Bivens. “Reckless behavior behind the wheel has proven time and again to have deadly consequences. Together, we can help ensure everyone gets where they need to go safely by slowing down, staying alert, avoiding distractions, and obeying our traffic laws.”

In partnership with the New Jersey State Police and the New Jersey State Association of Chiefs of Police, police departments across the Garden State will mirror the efforts made in Pennsylvania. Additional troopers will use radar and laser to enforce New Jersey’s speeding laws, look for drivers distracted by their cell phones, and enforce the Move Over law through the end of April. They will be supported by municipal officers statewide participating in this initiative through the “Goal Zero” campaign, with additional coordinated enforcement on April 14.

“The New Jersey Division of Highway Traffic Safety is proud to provide grant funding to support both of these initiatives,” said New Jersey Division of Highway Traffic Safety Director Michael J. Rizol, Jr. “The goal of this targeted enforcement is to decrease crashes caused by aggressive and distracted driving. New Jersey’s Goal Zero initiative fosters a shared commitment to zero deaths, zero injuries, and zero crashes on the state’s roads.”

PSP investigated approximately 77,000 crashes in 2025, including 485 fatal crashes and 8,166 distracted driving crashes.

“This enforcement campaign is not about issuing citations — it’s about preventing tragedies,” said Highway Safety Network Executive Director Chris Lengle. “Proactive enforcement by police reduces crashes, injuries, and fatalities. Every stop made by an officer is an opportunity to correct dangerous behavior before it becomes a life-changing event for someone. We urge every driver to do their part: slow down, stay patient, and share the road responsibly. Together, with the support of our law enforcement partners and public commitment, we can make our roads safer for everyone.”

Aggressive driving crashes involve two or more of the following factors:

Making an illegal U-turn.

Improper or careless turning.

Turning from the wrong lane.

Proceeding without clearance after a stop.

Running a stop sign.

Running a red light.

Failure to respond to another traffic control device.

Tailgating.

Sudden slowing or stopping.

Careless passing or lane change.

Passing in a no passing zone.

Making an improper entrance to a highway.

Making an improper exit from a highway.

Speeding.

Driving too fast for conditions.

Driver fleeing police.

If you encounter an aggressive driver, put your own safety first:

Get out of their way and stay as far away as possible.

Do not engage or challenge the driver in any way.

Stay relaxed, avoid eye contact, and ignore rude gestures.

Don’t block the passing lane if you are driving slower than most of the traffic.

Do not attempt to follow or pursue the vehicle.

You or a passenger may call the police. But, if you use a cell phone, pull over to a safe location. If you can, note the license plate and a description of the car.

While many people associate aggressive driving with road rage, they are two different behaviors. Road rage is a criminal offense and is often the result of aggressive driving behavior that escalates into an assault with a vehicle or other dangerous weapon.

For more information on safe driving in Pennsylvania, visit pa.gov/dotsafety.

For more information on the Pennsylvania State Police, visit psp.pa.gov.

Pennsylvania Law Enforcement Liaisons (LEL), a grant-funded program administered by the Highway Safety Network (HSN), are a vital link between PennDOT and local police agencies across the state. For more information, visit highwaysafetynetwork.org.