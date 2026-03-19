Coraopolis, PA – As part of the Shapiro Administration’s ongoing commitment to protect Pennsylvanians from predatory artificial intelligence (AI) practices, the Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) rolled out a presentation to educate families about emerging technology, the risks of online gaming, and the critical precautions to take to ensure their children can enjoy the internet safely.

PSP’s comprehensive program, unveiled at the Allegheny County Emergency Services Facility, explored a variety of popular online games and experiences, including the gaming platform Roblox. Participants learned about the potential risks for youth users and the parental controls available to help manage their children’s online activities safely.

“In an age of evolving technology, protecting our youth from online predators must be a top priority,” said Trooper Rocco Gagliardi, Public Information Officer, Troop B. “Our kids should be able to enjoy the fun, educational, and creative opportunities the internet offers. We created this program to do just that by keeping people updated about the latest tactics offenders are using to target innocent children online, while informing them about how to best prevent their loved ones from becoming victims.”

Trooper Gagliardi said additional dates and locations for the public to attend PSP’s free online safety program will be announced soon. In the meantime, schools, churches, and other community groups across the Commonwealth are encouraged to schedule the program by contacting him.

The online safety presentation also included the latest AI tools, detailing how malicious actors exploit people through AI-generated content like deepfake voices and images. Attendees were educated on the warning signs to watch out for and how to teach children to use online technology responsibly.

Protecting children and our most vulnerable populations from online threats is a top priority for the Shapiro Administration. Last month, Governor Shapiro launched a multiagency AI Literacy Toolkit with guidance for kids, parents, teachers, and communities on how to safely use AI. View the Shapiro Administration’s AI Literacy Toolkit at pa.gov/AIsafety.

Governor Shapiro also created an AI Enforcement Task Force at the Department of State and established a formal complaint and reporting process for AI-powered bots that may be engaging in unlicensed professional practice. Pennsylvanians can now submit concerns through a dedicated form, hotline, and email address, which the Task Force will evaluate to determine whether certain AI companion technologies are engaging in unlicensed practice under existing law.

The Shapiro Administration will also collaborate closely with Attorney General Dave Sunday to strengthen consumer protections related to AI companion bots. Through this collaboration, the Shapiro Administration and the Office of Attorney General will share information about complaints and refer cases to the appropriate authorities when necessary.

In his 2026-27 budget address, Governor Shapiro called on Pennsylvania’s General Assembly to pass four commonsense reforms into law, further protecting Pennsylvanians from predatory AI, which would:

Require age verification and parental consent to utilize AI companion bots;

Require tech companies to detect when children mention self-harm or violence against others and immediately direct them to the appropriate authorities;

Force tech companies to periodically remind users that there is not another human being on the other side of the screen; and

Prohibit AI companion bots from producing sexually explicit or violent content featuring kids.

For more information about the Pennsylvania State Police, visit the PSP website.