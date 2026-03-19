CLEARFIELD- Kindergarten pre-registration is available online for the 2026-27 school year at Clearfield Elementary.

Pre-registration can be found at the school district’s website clearfield.org. Users are asked to follow the online instructions and create a new account.

The enrollment window will be open now through April 30, 2026.

REQUIRED DOCUMENTS:

Birth Certificate

Immunizations (Shot record)

Proof of Residence (A utility bill or piece of U.S. mail)

Please register your student as soon as possible regardless if you have these required documents, but they MUST be provided before the student is permitted to start school.

Once your child is registered and approved online, you will be contacted with a date and time to attend the mandatory in-person registration completion to be held at Clearfield Elementary in April.

A child must be age 5 on or before Aug. 31, 2026 to begin school in the Fall.

Those who do not have the means to register on-line from home on your computer or smartphone, please contact our elementary registrar, Miss Caroline Zortman, at 814-765-5511, Ext. 1500.