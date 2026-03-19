The Pennsylvania State Police in Punxsutawney responded to several incidents across Jefferson County in recent days, including a DUI arrest, a harassment investigation, and a drug-related case at the county jail.

According to PSP, a traffic stop conducted on March 18 along the 15100 block of Route 28 in Clover Township resulted in the arrest of a 41-year-old Hawthorn man. Troopers reported observing signs of impairment and conducted field sobriety tests before taking the individual into custody for suspected driving under the influence. Charges are pending.

In a separate incident later that day, troopers responded to a report of harassment in North Mahoning Township, Indiana County. Police say a 60-year-old Punxsutawney woman reported being harassed through WhatsApp. The investigation into that incident remains ongoing.

Additionally, PSP reported a drug-related incident on March 17 at the Jefferson County Jail. According to police, an inmate was found to be in possession of an unknown white powder substance during a search. That investigation is also ongoing.

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