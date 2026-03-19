HARRISBURG – As Pennsylvania marks the 250th anniversary of the United States, the commonwealth has a meaningful opportunity to highlight its pivotal role in the founding of our nation. On Tuesday, May 5, the Senate of Pennsylvania will convene for a ceremonial meeting at the National Constitution Center, overlooking Independence Hall in Philadelphia, said Sen. Wayne Langerholc, Jr. (R-35).

This continues a long-standing tradition of honoring key milestones in American history. In July 1926, members of the Pennsylvania Senate held a ceremonial gathering in Philadelphia to commemorate the 150th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence. The Senate returned in May 1976 to celebrate the Declaration’s bicentennial, and again in September 1987 to mark the 200th anniversary of the United States Constitution.

To commemorate America250, the Senate is partnering with America250PA to invite one high school student (grades 9–12) and a parent or guardian from each Senate District to attend the May 5 ceremony.

To select the student who will represent the 35th Senatorial District, an essay contest is now open. Eligible students must be residents of the district, in grades 9-12, and submit an essay of no more than 300 words on the topic, “In recognition of the 250th anniversary of the United States, what does the American Dream mean to you?” Essays may be submitted by email to wlangerholc@pasen.gov, delivered to any district office or mailed to the Capitol office. All submissions must be received by March 31. The winning student will be announced on April 5 and will represent all high school students in the 35th District at the Philadelphia ceremony.

“This anniversary gives us a unique opportunity to reflect on Pennsylvania’s central role in the founding of our nation,” said Langerholc. “I am proud to offer a student from the 35th District the chance to stand where history was made and participate in this meaningful commemoration.”