HIGHLAND TWP., Pa. (EYT) — One person was injured in a two-vehicle crash caused by a fallen tree along Route 66 in Highland Township, Elk County, according to Pennsylvania State Police.

The crash occurred around 4:07 a.m. on March 14 on State Route 66 in Elk County, according to PSP Ridgway.

According to police, a 2021 Nissan Rogue driven by Anastasia S. Penick, 20, of Emporium, was traveling west when the vehicle struck a tree that had fallen into the roadway.

Police say the Rogue then collided with a parked 2024 Volvo operated by 49-year-old Christopher J Nilles, of Brookville, that was stopped in the eastbound lane because it could not get around the obstruction.

Both vehicles sustained disabling damage, according to the report.

Penick was transported from the scene by EmergencyCare. The extent of her injuries was not specified. Nilles was not injured, according to the report.

Police noted both drivers were wearing seat belts.

Emergency crews from Highland Township Fire Department assisted at the scene, and towing was handled by D&T Towing and Wally’s Towing.

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