CLEARFIELD- Work release and transportation topped discussion at the Clearfield County Prison Board meeting

Tuesday.

The board has been concerned with the very low numbers of inmates who are eligible for work release

and recent discussions have led to looking for novel solutions.

President Judge Paul Cherry reported on a meeting between himself, the warden and deputy warden, and

later discussion with the district attorney to add pre-trial inmates to those who could participate in work

release.

The inmates would have to fall under certain guidelines, including being charged with non-violent

misdemeanors and they will be required to wear ankle monitors to ensure that they are actually at work.

Each inmate’s eligibility will need to be evaluated and also the warden will need to check to ensure they

are either currently employed or could be reinstated.

Commissioner John Sobel also reported on discussion with the Area Transportation Authority on

providing transportation to released inmates on an as needed basis.

The prison board recently talked about an occasional issue where an inmate is released but does not have

transportation home, and sometimes they need transported to a distant part of the county or another

county entirely.

Sobel said that ATA is interested in further talks with the board to work out an agreement to help with

transportation within the company’s system, or to a point where they can transfer to another transportation

option.

Under the warden’s report, the board learned that the population of the jail in February began at 167 with

94 committed and 110 released, ending with 151 and Tuesday’s population at 159.

There were two extraordinary occurrences at the jail in February.

In the first, an inmate was continuously covering the cell camera with wet toilet paper and refused to

remove it, resulting in a corrections officer deploying an inert pepper ball.

The second incident involved an inmate who had not showered for several days and was ordered by staff

to take a shower, resisted going to, taking and then exiting the shower. He also resisted returning to his cell.