CLARION, Pa. (EYT) — PennWest University has earned national recognition in the 41st Annual Educational Advertising Awards, receiving honors for both its integrated marketing campaign and multimedia storytelling efforts.

The university was awarded a merit award for its “Power of PennWest” integrated marketing campaign and a bronze award for The Power of PennWest podcast. The awards recognize excellence in creativity, marketing execution, and message effectiveness among higher education institutions across the country.

Entries were evaluated by a panel of industry professionals, who reviewed submissions based on creativity, execution, and overall impact. Awards were presented in gold, silver, bronze, and merit categories.

“The Power of PennWest campaign was designed to highlight the remarkable people and experiences that define our university,” said Kelly Repinski, vice president for University Communications and Marketing at PennWest. “From integrated storytelling across digital platforms to meaningful conversations through the podcast, these efforts reflect the energy, innovation and collaboration happening across our campuses every day.”

The campaign was launched to showcase the experiences and achievements of PennWest students, faculty, staff, and alumni through a variety of storytelling platforms.

At the center of the initiative is The Power of PennWest podcast, now in its fourth season, which features conversations with students, faculty, alumni, and community partners. Topics include innovation, research, career preparation, and the real-world impact of a PennWest education.

The campaign also includes People of PennWest, a companion storytelling series that highlights individual voices and experiences featured in podcast conversations.

Together, the podcast and storytelling efforts aim to highlight the transformative experiences taking place across PennWest’s campuses while reinforcing the university’s mission to expand opportunity and showcase the power of education.

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