KNOX, Pa. (EYT) — Modern Living Solutions, by Greystar, is hiring Production Associates for its modular manufacturing facility in Knox, Pennsylvania.
Production Associates help build modular apartment units by performing tasks such as construction, drywall, painting, installing windows, doors, trim, tile, and appliances, and assisting with mechanical, electrical, and plumbing work. This role follows safe work practices and ensures all work meets quality and production standards.
Job Description
- Maintains a positive attitude
- Learns new skills and cross‑trains
- Meets quality and productivity goals
- Follows instructions and supports the team
- Practices safe work habits
- Meets attendance and policy expectations
- Communicates needs and reports issues
Robust Benefits Offered*
- Competitive Medical, Dental, Vision, Disability & Life Insurance
- Free basic employee‑only medical coverage
- PTO: 5 vacation days + 5 sick days to start, plus 10 paid holidays
- 401(k) after 6 months
- Paid Parental Leave + fertility benefit reimbursement
- Employee Assistance Program
- Optional supplemental insurance
- Charitable giving benefits
Modern Living Solutions by Greystar builds modular apartment homes with a focus on quality, efficiency, and reduced waste. Our Knox facility features state‑of‑the‑art equipment and a best‑in‑class work environment. Greystar considers qualified applicants with arrest and conviction records.
The post SPONSORED: Modern Living Solutions Is Seeking Motivated Production Associates appeared first on exploreJefferson.
Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/sponsored/2026/03/18/sponsored-modern-living-solutions-is-seeking-motivated-production-associates-173876/