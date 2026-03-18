KNOX, Pa. (EYT) — Modern Living Solutions, by Greystar, is hiring Production Associates for its modular manufacturing facility in Knox, Pennsylvania.

Production Associates help build modular apartment units by performing tasks such as construction, drywall, painting, installing windows, doors, trim, tile, and appliances, and assisting with mechanical, electrical, and plumbing work. This role follows safe work practices and ensures all work meets quality and production standards.

Job Description

Maintains a positive attitude

Learns new skills and cross‑trains

Meets quality and productivity goals

Follows instructions and supports the team

Practices safe work habits

Meets attendance and policy expectations

Communicates needs and reports issues

Robust Benefits Offered*

Competitive Medical, Dental, Vision, Disability & Life Insurance

Free basic employee‑only medical coverage

PTO: 5 vacation days + 5 sick days to start, plus 10 paid holidays

401(k) after 6 months

Paid Parental Leave + fertility benefit reimbursement

Employee Assistance Program

Optional supplemental insurance

Charitable giving benefits

Apply Now

Modern Living Solutions by Greystar builds modular apartment homes with a focus on quality, efficiency, and reduced waste. Our Knox facility features state‑of‑the‑art equipment and a best‑in‑class work environment. Greystar considers qualified applicants with arrest and conviction records.

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