DOWNINGTOWN, Pa. (EYT) — The Pennsylvania State Police will honor fallen Corporal Timothy J. O’Connor Jr. today, Wednesday, March 18, with a funeral service that will be livestreamed for the public.

The service is scheduled for 11:00 a.m. at St. Joseph Parish. While the funeral itself is closed to the public, Commonwealth Media Services will provide a livestream of the service.

O’Connor, a 15-year veteran of the PSP, was killed in the line of duty on Sunday, March 8, during a traffic stop in West Caln Township, Chester County. According to authorities, the suspect opened fire from inside the vehicle, striking O’Connor.

O’Connor enlisted in the Pennsylvania State Police in September 2010 as a member of the 131st Cadet Class. After graduating from the State Police Academy in April 2011, he served in multiple roles, including assignments in Avondale, the Troop J Vice Unit, and most recently the patrol unit at the Embreeville Station. He was promoted to corporal in July 2022.

He is the 105th member of the Pennsylvania State Police to lose his life in the line of duty.

Those wishing to support O’Connor’s family can donate to the Pennsylvania State Troopers Association Survivor’s Fund by mailing a check to 3625 Vartan Way, Harrisburg, PA 17110, with “O’Connor” in the memo, or by contributing online.

As services take place today, communities across Pennsylvania continue to reflect on O’Connor’s service, sacrifice, and dedication.

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