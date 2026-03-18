PORTER TWP., Pa. (EYT) — One person was injured in a two-vehicle crash at an intersection in Porter Township, according to Pennsylvania State Police.

The crash occurred around 4:35 p.m. on March 12 at the intersection of McDivitt Road and Porter Road in Porter Township, Jefferson County.

According to police, a 2016 Ford F-150 driven by Michael J. Martino, 64, of Walston, was approaching a stop sign at the intersection, but failed to stop and yield to traffic.

Police said Martino’s vehicle proceeded through the stop sign, then struck a 2016 Chevrolet Equinox driven by Kristal L. Busch, 45, of Punxsutawney, as she was traveling west on Porter Road.

Following the impact, Busch’s vehicle traveled off the north shoulder and down an embankment, while Martino’s vehicle was able to be driven from the scene, police said.

Martino was not injured, while Busch suffered suspected minor injuries, according to the report. Both drivers were wearing seat belts.

Busch’s vehicle was disabled in the crash.

Emergency crews from the Ringgold Volunteer Fire Department assisted at the scene, and Brosius Towing handled vehicle removal.

Martino was cited for failure to perform duties at a stop sign, according to the police report.

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