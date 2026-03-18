WARSAW TWP., Pa. (EYT) — A Jefferson County man is facing multiple charges following an investigation into stolen property from a Warsaw Township job site.

According to court documents, 26-year-old Mark Anthony Fitzgerald, of Reynoldsville, was charged by the DuBois-based State Police on February 26 with the following offenses:

Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle, Misdemeanor 2

Theft by Unlawful Taking, Misdemeanor 2 (two counts)

Theft by Unlawful Taking, Summary (two counts)

According to the criminal complaint, Fitzgerald was employed as a contractor for Warsaw Township between July 2025 and October 2025. However, in November, a township supervisor told police that Fitzgerald was using construction equipment without permission to load gravel and remove it from a job site. The complaint says the supervisor observed Fitzgerald using the equipment on November 18, 2025.

The affidavit states Fitzgerald initially told the supervisor he was moving stone to help the township. He later admitted he was transporting the gravel to his own residence, according to the complaint.

The complaint alleges Fitzgerald used a township excavator twice without authorization to take approximately 46 tons of 2A stone. Police say the stone is valued at approximately $1,194.62.

Fitzgerald is also accused of stealing fuel for his personal work truck. Security camera photos show Fitzgerald putting gasoline into a truck marked with his personal business decal, according to the affidavit. The complaint says he took approximately 9 gallons of fuel during one instance and 19 gallons during another. The total value of the gasoline was $80.45.

A township official told police that Fitzgerald was only authorized to fill a transfer tank for specific locations and was not permitted to use township fuel for his own vehicle. Fitzgerald related to police that he thought he had permission to use the gasoline, according to the affidavit.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 12 with Magisterial District Judge Gregory M. Bazylak presiding.

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