HARRISBURG—Shutterbugs of all skill levels are invited to enter their Pennsylvania images into the Chesapeake Bay Foundation’s (CBF) annual Save the Bay Photo Contest from now to March 27.

Photo submissions should illustrate the beauty of the Chesapeake Bay and its tributaries, as well as the plants, animals, and people that rely on it. Images depicting water, wildlife, recreation, farms, and flora from across the Bay region — including in Pennsylvania, Virginia, Maryland, and Washington, D.C., will be considered.

In last year’s Save the Bay Photo Contest, the photograph “River’s Bend,” by George Kurzik of Hellam, PA, won the top prize from judges.

“The sun and clouds and river were just right,” Kurzik said of the view captured from Chiques Rock in Lancaster County and overlooking the bend in the Susquehanna River toward Accomac in York County in 2023.

Kurzik’s passion for photography had him focused on that same view of the river on about 20 different occasions, once in a blinding snowstorm. “There should be a 12-step program for people like me,” he added.

For this year’s contest, photo entries can be submitted from March 9 through March 27. Photos will be narrowed down by a CBF panel based on subject matter, composition, focus, lighting, uniqueness, and impact. The public will then vote for their favorite image in the Viewer’s Choice Gallery from April 6 to April 24.

“The beauty of the Bay is captured best by our everyday interactions with it,” said Jennifer Wallace, CBF’s senior creative project manager and contest organizer. “The submissions we receive from all different states, viewpoints, ages, and backgrounds each year are spectacular. It’s wonderful to see how connected and aware people are of our great rivers, streams, and the Bay.”

Winners will receive a one-year CBF membership and cash prizes ranging from $100 to $500. Winning photographs will also be featured on CBF’s website, social media, 2027 calendar, and award-winning Save the Bay magazine.

More information and submission instructions can be found at cbf.org/photocontest.