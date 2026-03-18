BANKS TWP., Pa. (EYT) — No injuries were reported after a log fell from a vehicle and struck another vehicle along Route 36 in Banks Township, according to Pennsylvania State Police.

The incident occurred around 9:13 a.m. on March 7 on State Route 36, north of Colonel Drake Highway in Indiana County.

According to police, a 2018 GMC Terrain was traveling southbound when it encountered a log in the roadway while navigating a right-hand curve.

The driver, who was not identified in the report, told police the log first fell onto the pavement from a vehicle that they were following, and then rolled back into their vehicle after striking the road.

No injuries were reported, and the vehicle was able to be driven from the scene, according to police.

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