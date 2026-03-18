CLARION, Pa. (EYT) — PennWest Clarion will welcome six new members into its Sports Hall of Fame as part of the 37th annual induction ceremony scheduled for Friday, May 1, 2026.

The ceremony will be held at the newly renovated Waldo S. Tippin Gymnasium beginning at 6:30 p.m., with a social set for 5:00 p.m. at the Eagle’s Perch. The event is open to the public.

This year’s class includes Amanda Bell (1986 – 1990, women’s tennis), Rhianon Brady (2008 – 2011, women’s volleyball), Kayla (Shull) Johnson (2010 – 2013, women’s swimming), James Thornton (1990 – 2023, head athletic trainer), Collin Vest (2014 – 2017, men’s diving), and Marlon Worthy (1991 – 1994, football).

“I would like to take this opportunity to congratulate the members of the Hall of Fame Class of 2026,” said Dr. Wendy Snodgrass, Clarion athletic director. “Their contributions to the history and legacy of Golden Eagle athletics cannot be overstated, and I look forward to the chance to welcome them back to campus on May 1 and congratulate them in person.”

The six inductees represent a wide range of excellence across Clarion athletics.

Bell was a dominant force in women’s tennis, winning four individual PSAC titles and helping lead the Golden Eagles to four consecutive conference championships and two trips to the NCAA D-2 Nationals. In four seasons, she helped the Golden Eagles post an amazing dual meet record of 57-1 including a 45-0 dual meet winning streak.

Brady, one of the most accomplished liberos in program history, set a career record with 2,682 digs while helping guide Clarion to PSAC and NCAA regional titles and earning Academic All-American honors. In 2011, Brady was voted PSAC-West Defensive “Player of the Year”, earned Daktronics and AVCA Region honors and was a 2nd team Capital One/CoSIDA Academic All-American. Rhi set a Clarion career record with 2,682 digs and helped the Eagles to a 94-44 career record.

Johnson stands among the most decorated swimmers in school history as a 15-time NCAA Division II All-American, earning national recognition both in the pool and in the classroom, including NCAA Woman of the Year finalist honors. She was voted PSAC “Freshman of the Year” in 2010 earning 5 All-America placings including a 3rd in the 100 backstroke with a Clarion record time of 56.27 and 4 A-A relays. One of only 9 finalists for the NCAA “Woman of the Year” honors which includes athletes in NCAA Division 1, 2 & 3, later she was honored with the NCAA Top 10 Award at the NCAA Convention in January of 2014 honoring the top 10 women in the nation.

Thornton dedicated more than three decades as Clarion’s head athletic trainer, playing a significant role not only on campus but nationally through leadership in the National Athletic Trainers Association and contributions to athlete safety initiatives. From 1997 – present he has been the Athletic Training Liason to the NCAA Wrestling Rules Committee. His contributions and recommendations to the committee on Weight Management have been critical in reforming collegiate wrestling weight management. Starting in 1998 he founded and chaired the George Garbarino Scholarship Fund for Clarion Athletics and used as his primary fund raiser the “Wild Game Dinner”. He raised nearly $500,000 for scholarships and continues his involvement today.

Vest cemented his place among Clarion’s all-time greats in diving, capturing four NCAA Division II national championships and earning the maximum eight All-American honors during his career. In 2015, Vest was named by CSCAA as the NCAA D2 Men’s “Diver of the Year”. In 2016 he won his second straight CSCAA “Diver of the Year” award winning the three meter title scoring 576.90 points while also finishing second on one meter with 538.05 points, helping the Eagles to a 23rd team placing.

Worthy, an electrifying football player, excelled as both a receiver and return specialist, earning All-America recognition and finishing his career among Clarion’s statistical leaders in multiple categories. Worthy ranked 6th in career catches with 117, 5th in yards with 1,721 and third in td’s with 18, plus 63 punt returns for 699 yards (11.1 avg) and 2 td’s with 62 kickoff returns for 1,281 yards (20.7 avg) and 1 td. He had 21 career td’s which was 6th at Clarion. Worthy was an all PSAC-West choice in 1992, and pre-season All-American in 1993.

The 2026 class brings the total number of inductees in the Clarion Sports Hall of Fame to 225 members, continuing a long tradition of honoring excellence in Golden Eagle athletics.

Tickets for the event are $50 per person and can be purchased online through the PennWest Clarion Alumni Engagement Office. Additional information and registration are also available through Clarion athletics.

The post Legends Return: Clarion Sports Hall Of Fame Announces Six New Honorees appeared first on exploreJefferson.