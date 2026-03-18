Annville, PA – As we celebrate Women’s History Month in March, the Department of Military and Veterans Affairs (DMVA) reminds drivers that purchasing a women veterans license plate recognizes the importance of women who served and supports programs assisting the more than 62,000 women veterans living in Pennsylvania.

“Women’s History Month serves as a reminder to show support, honoring our women veterans through purchasing one of our women veterans license plates,” said Brig. Gen. (PA) Maureen Weigl, deputy adjutant general for Veterans Affairs. “These plates stand as a gesture of gratitude, exemplifying that Pennsylvanians hold in the highest esteem all that our women veterans have done in defense of our nation.”

“We are proud to celebrate the outstanding contributions and sacrifices of women veterans – and all veterans – in our great commonwealth. We continue to offer a variety of military registration plates designed with women veterans in mind to demonstrate this support,” said Mike Carroll, PennDOT secretary. “We also embrace our part in meeting the needs of Pennsylvania veterans by committing $15 from the sale of each Honoring Our Women Veterans special fund plates to support the Veterans’ Trust Fund.”

The following four license plates honoring women veterans are available for purchase and are issued by the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT):

Honoring Our Women Veterans Registration Plate – This special fund license plate is available for passenger cars or trucks with a registered gross weight of not more than 14,000 pounds. Each plate costs $42, with $15 going directly to the Pennsylvania Veterans’ Trust Fund (VTF). The cost of the plate is paid in addition to the vehicle’s registration fee. Applicants interested in purchasing this plate must submit the MV-914 form, “Application for Honoring our Veterans Special Fund Registration Plates.”

The VTF regularly issues grants to statewide charitable organizations assisting veterans service organizations and county directors of veterans affairs. The grants are used to aid veterans in need of shelter, essential goods and other services.

Honoring Our Women Veterans Motorcycle Registration Plate – This special fund license plate was first made available by the Shapiro Administration in December 2024. Each plate costs $43, with $15 going directly to the VTF. The cost of the plate is paid in addition to the vehicle’s registration fee. Applicants interested in purchasing this plate must submit the MV-914 form, “Application for Honoring our Veterans Special Fund Registration Plates.”

Women Veteran Registration Plate – This standard issue plate is available for a fee of $28. Applicants must submit a completed MV-150V form, “Application for U.S. Military Service Registration Plate,” along with a legible photocopy of their Form DD-214, “Separation or Discharge Papers,” or a legible photocopy of the front and back of their DD2(RET), “United States Uniformed Services Identification Card (Retired).”

– This standard issue plate is available for a fee of $28. Applicants must submit a completed MV-150V form, “Application for U.S. Military Service Registration Plate,” along with a legible photocopy of their Form DD-214, “Separation or Discharge Papers,” or a legible photocopy of the front and back of their DD2(RET), “United States Uniformed Services Identification Card (Retired).” Women Veteran Motorcycle Registration Plate – This standard issue motorcycle plate is available for a fee of $28. Applicants must submit a completed MV-150V form, “Application for U.S. Military Service Registration Plate,” along with a legible photocopy of their Form DD-214, “Separation or Discharge Papers,” or a legible photocopy of the front and back of their DD2(RET), “United States Uniformed Services Identification Card (Retired).”

PennDOT currently offers a variety of U.S. military plates recognizing the dedication, service and sacrifice of military members and veterans. This includes the Honoring Our Veterans and Honoring Our Veterans Motorcycle special funds plates, both also giving $15 to the VTF.

The complete listing of available military plates can be found on PennDOT’s Fact Sheet: U.S. Military Registration Plates.

In addition to the sales of these license plates, there are a variety of programs designed to help fund the VTF in support of Pennsylvania’s nearly 700,000 veterans. To learn more about how to purchase these plates and support the VTF, visit www.vtf.pa.gov or follow DMVA at www.facebook.com/padmva , https://www.instagram.com/pa.dmva,

https://www.linkedin.com/company/padmva/ or https://x.com/padmva.