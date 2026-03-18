Pennsylvania State Police reported multiple recent incidents across Jefferson and Clarion counties, including harassment investigations and a DUI arrest.

According to PSP DuBois, troopers responded March 11 at approximately 7:36 p.m. to Gordon Street in Reynoldsville Borough for a reported verbal argument. Following an investigation, police said a 44-year-old Reynoldsville woman made unwanted physical contact with a 22-year-old female victim. The woman was cited for one count of harassment.

In a separate incident, PSP Punxsutawney is investigating a reported harassment case that occurred March 6 along Main Street in McCalmont Township, Jefferson County. According to police, the victim is a 7-year-old boy from Anita. Troopers said the investigation into this matter remains ongoing.

On March 14, PSP Punxsutawney conducted a traffic stop along Interstate 80 West in Clarion Township, Clarion County. Police said a 23-year-old Clarion man displayed signs of impairment due to a controlled substance and was taken into custody for DUI. Charges in this case are pending toxicology results.

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