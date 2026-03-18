WHITE TWP., Pa. (EYT) — Pennsylvania State Police have identified and charged a woman in connection with a retail theft investigation at the Walmart in Indiana County.

According to PSP Indiana, the suspect has been identified as 44-year-old Jeanette Elaine Marino of Falls Creek.

Marino has been charged with one count of Retail Theft – Take Merchandise, a first-degree misdemeanor. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 24 in front of Magisterial District Judge Susanne Steffee, according to court documents.

The charges stem from an incident that occurred on January 28 at approximately 9:07 p.m. at the Walmart located at 3100 Oakland Avenue in White Township.

Police say the defendant spent roughly two hours inside the store before attempting to leave with approximately $997 worth of unpaid merchandise.

According to investigators, Walmart asset protection employees confronted the suspect before she left the store. Police say the suspect abandoned the merchandise and fled the scene in a white sedan.

State police previously asked for the public’s assistance in identifying the suspect before charges were filed.