CLEARFIELD- Clearfield Ministerium will present its annual Good Friday service on Friday, April 3 at 12 p.m. at the Presbyterian Church of Clearfield, located at 119 N. 2nd Street in downtown Clearfield.

To help lead music for the service, a community Good Friday Choir is being formed and singers of all ages are invited to participate. The choir will rehearse on Sunday, March 29 at 3 p.m. at the Presbyterian Church of Clearfield.

The choir will be directed by Mayor Mason Strouse and accompanied by Mark Wurster. Pastor Rich Wallace and Pastor Julia Zhao will lead worship.

The Good Friday service is sponsored by the Clearfield Ministerium and is open to the public. Community members are encouraged to attend this meaningful time of worship and reflection during Holy Week.