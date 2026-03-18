JEFFERSON CO., Pa. (EYT) — Four people accused of breaking into an abandoned Young Township business in an attempt to steal various items waived their preliminary hearings last week, and their cases have moved forward to the Court of Common Pleas.

Court documents indicate that all charges against 50-year-old Mark Anthony Cessna, of Indiana; 42-year-old Michael Idale Mastarone, of West Leechburg; 38-year-old Ronald Willi Johnson Jr., of Vandergrift; and 25-year-old Diana Inez Landis, of Pittsburgh, were waived for court on March 12 in front of Magisterial District Judge Jacquline J. Mizerock.

Cessna and Landis each face the following charges:

Burglary — Not Adapted for Overnight Accommodation, No Person Present, Felony 2

Criminal Trespass — Enter Structure, Felony 3

Theft by Unlawful Taking — Moveable Property, Misdemeanor 2

They both remain lodged in Jefferson County Jail, each unable to post $80,000 monetary bail.

Johnson is charged with the following offenses:

Burglary — Not Adapted for Overnight Accommodation, No Person Present, Felony 2

Criminal Trespass — Enter Structure, Felony 3

Theft by Unlawful Taking — Moveable Property, Misdemeanor 2 (two counts)

He is also housed in Jefferson County Jail, unable to post $60,000 monetary bail.

Mastarone faces these charges:

Burglary — Not Adapted for Overnight Accommodation, No Person Present, Felony 2

Criminal Trespass — Enter Structure, Felony 3

Theft by Unlawful Taking — Moveable Property, Misdemeanor 2 (two counts)

Use/Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Misdemeanor

Intentional Possession of a Controlled Substance, Misdemeanor

His bail is also set at $60,000 monetary. He remains incarcerated in Jefferson County Jail, unable to post that amount.

All four cases have been transferred to the Jefferson County Court of Common Pleas.

Details of the case:

The investigation began around 7:00 a.m. on February 23 when a victim contacted state police after a cellular camera activated inside Waltman’s Bargain and Mattress Outlet on Route 119, according to the affidavit. The victim told police she went to the scene and saw four people running from the building.

Police located Mastarone and Johnson in an open field north of the scene, the complaint said. During a search, officers allegedly found two rings and a pendant in Johnson’s pocket. The victim identified the jewelry as her property, according to the complaint. Police also allegedly found a glassine baggie with suspected methamphetamine and a straw with residue on Mastarone.

The affidavit stated that Mastarone and Johnson initially denied involvement but later provided recorded statements. Both men told police that Landis asked them to go to an abandoned house and Cessna drove the group to the warehouse in a van. Mastarone and Johnson allegedly admitted to entering the business through the back.

Mastarone allegedly told police he found a snow globe clock and a copper car that he placed in a cardboard box to take. Johnson allegedly stated he found a box of designer plates and placed it by a garage door. Both men told police they ran after an older woman opened the garage door and started yelling at them, leaving the items behind, according to the complaint.

State police also detained Cessna and Landis as they reportedly tried to leave the business in a van. In a recorded statement, Cessna allegedly told officers he contacted the others to go to an abandoned warehouse. He said he had been there multiple times looking for valuable items and was specifically looking for clothing for Landis, the affidavit said.

Landis allegedly told police she was having financial struggles and entered the building with Cessna to look through items. She confirmed she would have taken money or clothing if police had not arrived, according to the criminal complaint.

All four defendants were arraigned on February 23 before Magisterial District Judge Gregory M. Bazylak.

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