Average gasoline prices in Pennsylvania have risen 9.0 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.68/g today, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 5,269 stations in Pennsylvania. Prices in Pennsylvania are 57.3 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 49.2 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has increased 34.0 cents compared to a week ago and stands at $4.951 per gallon.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Pennsylvania was priced at $2.99/g yesterday while the most expensive was $4.19/g, a difference of $1.20/g. The lowest price in the state yesterday was $2.99/g while the highest was $4.19/g, a difference of $1.20/g.

The national average price of gasoline has risen 23.2 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.68/g today. The national average is up 80.0 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 66.1 cents per gallon higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.

Historical gasoline prices in Pennsylvania and the national average going back five years:

March 16, 2025: $3.19/g (U.S. Average: $3.02/g)

March 16, 2024: $3.57/g (U.S. Average: $3.45/g)

March 16, 2023: $3.59/g (U.S. Average: $3.43/g)

March 16, 2022: $4.36/g (U.S. Average: $4.29/g)

March 16, 2021: $3.03/g (U.S. Average: $2.87/g)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Harrisburg- $3.69/g, up 4.8 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.64/g.

Hagerstown- $3.42/g, up 2.7 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.40/g.

York- $3.70/g, up 7.7 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.63/g.

“Consumers continue to feel the sting of rising oil, gasoline, and diesel costs as geopolitical tensions in the Middle East remain elevated, pushing gasoline prices to their highest levels in years while diesel could soon approach the $5-per-gallon mark nationally,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “Until we see a meaningful resumption of oil flows through the Strait of Hormuz, upward pressure on fuel prices is likely to persist. At the same time, seasonal forces are beginning to intensify as several regions complete the transition to summer gasoline, creating a double headwind that could continue driving pump prices higher in the weeks ahead.”



GasBuddy®, a PDI Technologies company, is North America’s trusted fuel savings platform, helping consumers fuel up for less for over 25 years. With over 100 million app downloads, GasBuddy delivers real-time prices at 150,000+ stations and tangible savings through Pay with GasBuddy+™. It is the most authoritative source of station-level fuel pricing data, updating averages 288 times daily from the broadest mix of inputs— spotter reports, direct station integrations, and transactional data.