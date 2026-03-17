SUMMERVILLE, Pa. (EYT) — Authorities charged a Jefferson County man with corruption of minors after a forensic investigation allegedly linked him to a 2024 incident.

According to a criminal complaint filed by State Police in Punxsutawney, the charges follow a DNA match from a sexual assault examination.

Court documents indicate that PSP Punxsutawney filed the following charges against James Michael McCullough, 33, of Summerville, formerly of Clarion, on February 23:

Corruption of Minors, Misdemeanor 1 (two counts)

The investigation began on August 4, 2024, when a victim reported an assault at an apartment in Summerville Borough. The victim told police she stopped to take a break while riding her bike when a man named “James” approached her. According to the affidavit, the victim stated she entered the apartment and later realized she was in a sexual situation she did not want to be in.

The complaint says the victim identified the suspect as someone she knew through Messenger and who previously purchased vaping products for her.

State police sent evidence from a sexual assault examination to the Greensburg Regional Laboratory. In January 2025, investigators received a report stating a DNA profile from the evidence was uploaded to the Combined DNA Index System. The search resulted in a match that could not eliminate McCullough.

According to the affidavit, a PSP Punxsutawney trooper interviewed McCullough in May 2025. The complaint states McCullough initially denied knowing the victim. After investigators showed him the DNA lab report, McCullough allegedly admitted the victim came to his home for a vape. When asked if they had sex, McCullough allegedly told police, “We did. On the couch in the living room.”

Additional DNA samples taken from McCullough in 2025 confirmed he was a potential contributor to the profiles found in the evidence, according to court documents.

Following the May 2025 interview, McCullough was taken into custody by Jefferson County Adult Probation on a probation violation, and was lodged in the Jefferson County Jail, where he remains, according to court records.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 25 at 11:00 a.m. before Magisterial District Judge Gregory M. Bazylak.

The post Summerville Man Charged With Corruption of Minors Following DNA Investigation appeared first on exploreJefferson.