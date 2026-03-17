Law enforcement in Jefferson County reported several recent incidents, including a Protection From Abuse order violation, a motor vehicle theft investigation, and a large-scale financial theft.

Stolen Vehicle Recovered in Brookville

According to Brookville Borough Police, officers were called to the GetGo convenience store on Allegheny Boulevard on March 13 at approximately 8:10 a.m. for a suspicious vehicle. Police said the vehicle had initially arrived at the gas pumps around 4:40 a.m., where a 34-year-old man attempted to purchase fuel using a “mint condition” $20 coin that could not be accepted.

An employee paid for a small amount of gasoline for the driver, and the vehicle was moved to another area of the lot, where it remained for an extended period.

Later, a 32-year-old woman arrived in a different vehicle, entered the store, and returned to the vehicle. Police said both individuals then left the scene in the second vehicle.

Due to the first vehicle blocking access to fuel pumps, police were contacted. A registration check revealed the vehicle had been reported stolen out of DuBois. DuBois City Police were notified, and the vehicle was impounded. Authorities said the suspects were already in custody.

Man Charged for PFA Violation

In a separate incident, Brookville Borough Police charged a 38-year-old man from Philipsburg with criminal contempt for violating a Protection From Abuse (PFA) order. Police said the man, who is currently in the Jefferson County Jail, violated a court-ordered no-contact provision by attempting to contact the protected individual multiple times. The incident occurred March 10 along East Main Street in Brookville.

State Police Look Into Nearly $40,000 Theft

Pennsylvania State Police in Punxsutawney are investigating a theft that occurred March 9 in Beaver Township. According to police, an unknown suspect or suspects removed funds from a victim’s checking account. Authorities said approximately $39,676.86 was stolen from the account of a 26-year-old Summerville man. The investigation is ongoing.

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