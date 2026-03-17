FAIRMOUNT CITY, Pa. (EYT) – As spring approaches and yards start coming back to life, LandPro Equipment in Fairmount City is helping homeowners get ahead of the season with a major offer: 0% financing for 36 months on all John Deere X Series and Zero‑Turn mowers.

It’s an ideal time to upgrade your mower before the grass takes off and weekly mowing becomes part of the routine again.

What These Mowers Offer

Strong, even cut quality

Comfortable, easy operation

Long‑lasting durability

Smooth maneuvering around landscaping and tight areas

These models are built to make mowing faster and easier on any property, whether you’re maintaining a small yard or several acres.

Offer Details

This financing special runs through April 30, 2026. Financing is subject to credit approval, and some restrictions apply. The team at LandPro Equipment can walk you through the details and help you choose the right mower for your needs.

Visit LandPro in Fairmount City

Stop by the Fairmount City location to compare models, ask questions, and find the mower that fits your property and budget. The staff is ready to help you get set for a smooth start to the mowing season.

For more information, you can also visit their website at www.landproequipment.com.

Spring is coming quickly—now’s the perfect time to take advantage of this deal.

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