DISTANT, Pa. (EYT) – Contractors heading into the busy season can give their crew a clean, professional look while turning every job site into free advertising.

Hopper Corp’s Spring Contractor Starter Kit bundles the essentials local trades rely on—built for landscaping, roofing, HVAC, excavation, and construction crews.

What’s Included for $399

24 custom-printed work shirts for a consistent, professional crew appearance

6 embroidered hats designed for durability on the job

10 yard signs with stakes to promote your business at every project site

The kit helps crews show up looking unified and ensures your name stays visible in the neighborhoods you serve. It’s a simple, cost‑effective way to boost professionalism and brand recognition as spring projects ramp up.

To get started email info@hoppercorp.com or call 814-275-6675 today!

The post SPONSORED: Gear Up for Spring with Hopper Corp’s Contractor Starter Kit appeared first on exploreJefferson.