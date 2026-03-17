A look at area school closings and delays for Jefferson County and the surrounding areas for Tuesday, March 17, 2026, brought to you by Cousin Basils Restaurant and Bar.
Tuesday, March 17, 2026, 5:28 a.m.
Two-Hour Delay
Allegheny-Clarion Valley School District
Brookville Area Schools
Clarion Area School District
Clarion-Limestone School District
Cranberry Area School District
Forest Area School District
Franklin Area School District
North Clarion County School District
Oil City Area School District
Union School District
To add a delay or cancellation, email news@exploreJeffersonPA.com.
School closings and delays are brought to you by Cousin Basils Restaurant and Bar
The post School Closings and Delays for Tuesday, March 17, 2026 appeared first on exploreJefferson.
Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/sponsored/2026/03/17/school-closings-and-delays-for-tuesday-march-17-2026-174017/