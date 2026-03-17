A look at area school closings and delays for Jefferson County and the surrounding areas for Tuesday, March 17, 2026, brought to you by Cousin Basils Restaurant and Bar.

Tuesday, March 17, 2026, 5:28 a.m.

Two-Hour Delay

Allegheny-Clarion Valley School District

Brookville Area Schools

Clarion Area School District

Clarion-Limestone School District

Cranberry Area School District

Forest Area School District

Franklin Area School District

North Clarion County School District

Oil City Area School District

Union School District

To add a delay or cancellation, email news@exploreJeffersonPA.com.

School closings and delays are brought to you by Cousin Basils Restaurant and Bar

The post School Closings and Delays for Tuesday, March 17, 2026 appeared first on exploreJefferson.