WASHINGTON TWP., Pa. (EYT) — A Falls Creek woman was injured after a crash along Airport Road in Washington Township, according to Pennsylvania State Police.

The crash occurred around 9:02 p.m. on March 13 on Airport Road, west of Doane Road in Jefferson County.

According to police, a 2011 Honda CR-V driven by Cynthia M. Patton, 69, of Falls Creek, was traveling westbound when the vehicle left the roadway for unknown reasons.

Police say the vehicle traveled off the north berm, struck a concrete culvert, and continued west before striking a boulder. The vehicle traveled another 130 feet before coming to final rest.

Patton was transported by ambulance to Penn Highlands DuBois for evaluation of possible injuries, according to the report.

Emergency crews from Falls Creek Fire Department and Amserve Ltd. DuSan Ambulance assisted at the scene.

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