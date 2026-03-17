COOKSBURG, Pa. (EYT) — Visitors will have a chance to spot one of America’s most iconic birds later this month during an Eagle Watch event hosted by Cook Forest State Park.

The event is scheduled for Saturday, March 28 from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and will take place along the National Wild & Scenic Clarion River in Cook Forest.

Participants are encouraged to bring binoculars or spotting scopes and meet at the park office before heading out on a guided driving tour to eagle hotspots throughout the park. Late March is considered a prime time to observe bald eagles as they nest and remain active in the area.

Organizers say attendees should expect a mix of carpooling and short hikes to reach some of the best viewing locations. While conditions may vary, the opportunity to see eagles in their natural habitat makes the effort worthwhile.

To help visitors stay comfortable during the outing, hot chocolate and coffee will be available at the park office.

The event is open to the public, offering a unique opportunity for families, photographers, and outdoor enthusiasts to experience wildlife in one of the region’s most scenic settings.

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