WASHINGTON TWP., Pa. (EYT) — A driver struck a metal object while exiting Interstate 80 in Washington Township, according to Pennsylvania State Police.

The crash occurred around 12:57 p.m. on March 7 on the Interstate 80 westbound off-ramp at mile marker 90 in Jefferson County.

According to police, a 2022 Dodge Charger driven by Ryan Connor, 32, of DuBois, was traveling west on Interstate 80 when the crash occurred.

Police said the driver was exiting the interstate when the vehicle struck a metal object that was on the roadway.

The vehicle sustained disabling damage to the undercarriage, and was towed from the scene by Zimmerman Towing, police said.

Connor was wearing a seat belt and was not injured, according to the report.

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