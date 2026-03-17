The Lumber Heritage Region of Pennsylvania, Inc. (LHR) is pleased to announce the addition of Megan Myers as its new Administration & Partnership Coordinator. In this role, Myers will support the organization’s internal operations, including office administration, data systems management, and website updates, while also helping to recruit and support LHR’s growing network of regional partners.

Myers brings a unique blend of expertise in both business and natural resources. She holds dual degrees in Accounting (Business Administration) and Biology with a focus on Natural Resources, combining strong organizational and analytical skills with a deep appreciation for Pennsylvania’s forests and landscapes. Her professional experience includes administrative and financial management, while her passion for conservation and community engagement has been shaped through volunteer work with Penn State Extension and Pennsylvania state parks.

At LHR, Myers will focus on strengthening internal systems and building meaningful relationships with organizations throughout the region. She is particularly interested in expanding collaboration with historical societies, trail associations, libraries, schools, and universities to develop internships, capstone projects, and fieldwork opportunities that benefit both students and community partners.

“We were thrilled by the strong interest in this position,” said Holly Komonczi, Executive Director of the Lumber Heritage Region. “The LHR received 43 applications from across the region, and narrowing the field was not easy. Megan stood out for her diverse skill set, enthusiasm for collaboration, and clear passion for our mission. I’m confident she will play an important role in helping the organization continue its positive trajectory.”

“I’m thrilled to join the LHR team,” Myers said. “This role allows me to combine my love for the natural world, my background in administration, and my passion for connecting people and ideas. I look forward to supporting our partners and helping grow the network that celebrates and preserves the rich heritage of Pennsylvania’s working forests.”

About the Lumber Heritage Region

The Lumber Heritage Region of Pennsylvania is one of the Commonwealth’s designated Heritage Areas, dedicated to preserving and promoting the history, culture, and natural resources of Pennsylvania’s forest communities. Spanning 15 counties across north-central and northwestern Pennsylvania, LHR works with partners to support heritage tourism, conservation, education, and community revitalization connected to the region’s rich lumbering legacy. Through collaborative projects and regional partnerships, LHR helps tell the story of Pennsylvania’s working forests while supporting sustainable economic development.

For more information, visit www.lumberheritage.org.