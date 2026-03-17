Ingredients

1 pound ground beef

1 medium onion, chopped

1 medium green pepper, chopped

1 garlic clove, minced

1-1/2 cups spaghetti sauce

1 — 4 oz. can of mushroom stems and pieces, drained

1 — 3 1/2 oz. pkg. sliced pepperoni

8 oz. uncooked pasta of your choice

1 cup shredded part-skim mozzarella cheese

1 cup shredded provolone cheese

grated Parmesan cheese

Directions

~Preheat oven to 400°F.

~In a large skillet, cook the beef, onion, and green pepper over medium heat until the meat is no longer pink. Add garlic; cook 1 minute longer. Drain.

~Add the spaghetti sauce, mushrooms, and pepperoni.

~In a greased 13-in. x 9-in. baking dish, layer with half the pasta and meat mixtures. Sprinkle with 1/2 cup each of mozzarella and provolone cheeses. Repeat layers. Sprinkle with Parmesan cheese.

~Bake uncovered for 30 to 35 minutes. Let stand for 15 minutes before serving.

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