Ingredients
1 pound ground beef
1 medium onion, chopped
1 medium green pepper, chopped
1 garlic clove, minced
1-1/2 cups spaghetti sauce
1 — 4 oz. can of mushroom stems and pieces, drained
1 — 3 1/2 oz. pkg. sliced pepperoni
8 oz. uncooked pasta of your choice
1 cup shredded part-skim mozzarella cheese
1 cup shredded provolone cheese
grated Parmesan cheese
Directions
~Preheat oven to 400°F.
~In a large skillet, cook the beef, onion, and green pepper over medium heat until the meat is no longer pink. Add garlic; cook 1 minute longer. Drain.
~Add the spaghetti sauce, mushrooms, and pepperoni.
~In a greased 13-in. x 9-in. baking dish, layer with half the pasta and meat mixtures. Sprinkle with 1/2 cup each of mozzarella and provolone cheeses. Repeat layers. Sprinkle with Parmesan cheese.
~Bake uncovered for 30 to 35 minutes. Let stand for 15 minutes before serving.
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