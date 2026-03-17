HOUTZDALE- The Houtzdale Revitalization Association (HRA) is gearing up for its annual community litter pickup, scheduled for Saturday, April 25, from 9 a.m. to noon.

Volunteers will gather at the Houtzdale Borough Building, where registration begins at 8:30 a.m. Participants are encouraged to preregister through the HRA website at revitalizehoutzdale.com/event.

This year’s cleanup is a collaborative effort, with support from PennDOT, Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful, Rails to Trails, and Houtzdale Borough. PennDOT is supplying gloves, safety vests, and garbage bags for volunteers, and the event is officially registered with Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful.

A new focus for 2026 is the cleanup of Beaver Run, the wild trout stream that winds through Houtzdale. Once impacted by sewage and mine drainage, Beaver Run has rebounded and is now designated a Class A Wild Trout stream, a distinction held by only a small percentage of Pennsylvania waterways. Organizers say protecting the stream is a priority, and removing litter from its banks is an important step in preserving its health.

“We want the community to take pride in Beaver Run and help keep it clean for future generations,” the HRA shared. “It’s a natural asset that deserves our care.”

The event is open to volunteers of all ages — families, students, seniors, and anyone who wants to lend a hand. Community service hours will be available for students or others who need them. The cleanup will be held rain or shine, and participants are encouraged to dress for the weather. Boots are recommended, especially for those helping along the stream. Other clean up locations include State Rt 153, 53 & 253, Rails to Trails, along with other locations & businesses in the borough.

Local businesses have donated items for volunteer drawings as a thank‑you to those who participate.

Organizers hope to see strong community turnout. “Whether you can give an hour or the whole morning, every bit helps,” the HRA said. “Together, we can make a visible difference in our town.”