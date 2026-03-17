JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (EYT) – Gas prices are stable in Western Pennsylvania this week at $3.733 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.

Nationwide Trends:

Spring Break season is here as the national average for a gallon of regular gasoline jumped nearly 24 cents since last week to $3.71. The last time the national average was in the $3.70 range was October of 2023. Gasoline demand increases this time of year as the weather warms up and more drivers hit the road. Gas prices are also rising due to the conflict in Iran. The national average has gone up 73 cents since the conflict began on February 28th.

Crude oil prices play a major role in what drivers pay at the pump, and prices have surpassed the $100/barrel mark multiple times in recent days. To help offset rising prices, the U.S. announced it will release 172 million barrels of oil from its strategic reserves over four months. The move is part of a broader effort by the International Energy Agency to release a total of 400 million barrels of oil, the largest emergency release in its history.

According to new data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), gasoline demand increased last week from 8.29 million barrels per day to 9.24 million. Total domestic gasoline supply decreased from 253.1 million barrels to 249.5 million. Gasoline production increased last week, averaging 9.9 million barrels per day.

At the close of Wednesday’s formal trading session, West Texas Intermediate rose $3.80 to settle at $87.25 a barrel. The EIA reports crude oil inventories increased by 3.8 million barrels from the previous week. At 443.1 million barrels, U.S. crude oil inventories are about 2% below the five-year average for this time of year.

The national average per kilowatt hour of electricity at a public EV charging station went up by 2 cents this past week to 41 cents.

Western Pennsylvania Averages

Today: $3.733

One Week Ago: $3.738

One Year Ago: $3.407

Record Price Date: 6/13/2022

Record Price: $5.029

Jefferson County drivers are paying an average of $3.634 a gallon for regular unleaded gasoline. In Clarion County, the standard price is $3.788. The average in Clearfield County is $3.756.

The average price of unleaded self-serve gasoline today in various areas:

$3.753 Altoona

$3.787 Beaver

$3.678 Bradford

$3.490 Brookville

$3.741 Butler

$3.751 Clarion

$3.668 DuBois

$3.769 Erie

$3.743 Greensburg

$3.775 Indiana

$3.781 Jeannette

$3.765 Kittanning

$3.735 Latrobe

$3.771 Meadville

$3.809 Mercer

$3.721 New Castle

$3.665 New Kensington

$3.781 Oil City

$3.765 Pittsburgh

$3.639 Sharon

$3.746 Uniontown

$3.799 Warren

$3.728 Washington

Quick Gas and Electricity Stats

Gas

The nation’s top 10 most expensive gasoline markets are California ($5.36), Hawaii ($4.76), Washington ($4.74), Nevada ($4.39), Oregon ($4.30), Arizona ($4.06), Alaska ($3.96), Florida ($3.71), Pennsylvania ($3.66), and Illinois ($3.66).

The nation’s top 10 least expensive gasoline markets are Kansas ($3.04), Oklahoma ($3.05), North Dakota ($3.09), Arkansas ($3.11), Missouri ($3.12), Mississippi ($3.16), South Dakota ($3.18), Kentucky ($3.19), Wisconsin ($3.21), and Iowa ($3.22).

Electric

The nation’s top 10 most expensive states for public charging per kilowatt hour are West Virginia (54 cents), Hawaii (51 cents), Alaska (50 cents), New Hampshire (47 cents), Louisiana (47 cents), South Carolina (46 cents), California (45 cents), New Jersey (45 cents), Arkansas (44 cents), and North Dakota (43 cents).

The nation’s top 10 least expensive states for public charging per kilowatt hour are Kansas (29 cents), Missouri (31 cents), Nebraska (33 cents), Iowa (33 cents), Maryland (33 cents), Utah (34 cents), Vermont (34 cents), South Dakota (34 cents), Delaware (36 cents), and Colorado (38 cents).

The post AAA: Gas Prices Steady in PA as National Average Rises appeared first on exploreJefferson.