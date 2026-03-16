JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (EYT) – A Wind Advisory has been extended for Jefferson County and the surrounding areas. Weather Alerts are brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.

The National Weather Service of Pittsburgh issued the following Urgent Weather Message: URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Pittsburgh PA 304 AM EDT Mon Mar 16 2026 COUNTIES: Mercer-Venango-Forest-Clarion-Jefferson PA- CITIES: Including the cities of Clarion, Punxsutawney, Hermitage, Sharon, Grove City, Tionesta, Brookville, Oil City, and Franklin 304 AM EDT Mon Mar 16 2026 ...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EDT THIS MORNING... * WHAT...South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * WHERE...Forest, Jefferson PA, Mercer, Venango, and Clarion Counties. * WHEN...Until 11 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A strong cold front will cross the region this morning. The strongest winds are expected to be associated with a line of showers ahead of the front, and immediately following the passage of the front. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Secure outdoor objects. Please report downed trees, power lines or large branches by calling 412-262-1988, posting to the NWS Pittsburgh Facebook page, or using X @NWSPittsburgh.

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