CLARION, Pa. (EYT) — The Seneca Rocks Audubon Society is reminding young artists that the deadline is quickly approaching to enter the “Wild Birds of Pennsylvania: Through the Eyes of Youth” art competition.

The regional contest invites children and teens from Clarion, Forest, and Jefferson counties to create original artwork featuring wild birds native to Pennsylvania. Entries must be submitted by March 21.

The competition encourages students to combine creativity with learning by researching their chosen bird and including five interesting facts about the species along with their artwork.

The contest is open to children ages 4 to 18 who live in Clarion or Forest counties or are patrons of the Rebecca M. Arthurs Memorial Library.

Participants will compete in three grade-level categories:

Elementary: Pre-K through 3rd Grade

Intermediate: 4th through 6th Grade

Jr. High/High School: 7th through 12th Grade

Students may submit artwork in a wide range of formats, including painting, drawing, sculpture, collage, or mobiles, as long as the work is original and completed without adult assistance or kits.

Local winners will first be selected at eight participating libraries. Those winners will receive an age-appropriate bird field guide and advance to the Grand Prize Competition.

Three overall grand prize winners—one from each age group—will receive Vortex binoculars and two general admission tickets to the National Aviary.

Judging will take place March 25 through March 31, with winners announced on April 8. Finalist artwork will also be displayed throughout April at Michelle’s Café.

Students must submit their artwork to their local librarian, along with a completed Google Form entry sheet attached to the back of the piece.

Participating libraries include the Sarah Stewart Brevard Memorial Library, Marienville Public Library, Clarion Free Library, Foxburg Free Library, Redbank Valley Public Library, Eccles‑Lesher Memorial Library, Knox Public Library, and the Rebecca M. Arthurs Memorial Library.

“This competition is all about celebrating imagination and expression while learning about the birds that share our home,” said Peggy Butler of the Seneca Rocks Audubon Society’s education committee. “We want to see Pennsylvania’s wild birds through the unique perspective of our youth.”

More information, including full contest rules and the entry form, can be found at the Seneca Rocks Audubon Society website or at participating libraries.

The post Seneca Rocks Audubon Society Reminds Students of Upcoming Bird Art Contest Deadline appeared first on exploreJefferson.