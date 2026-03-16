Pennsylvania State Police from the Punxsutawney station are investigating several incidents in Indiana and Jefferson counties involving a theft, disorderly conduct, and a suspected DUI.

According to state police, troopers are investigating a theft by deception incident that occurred March 10 in Canoe Township, Indiana County. Police said an 87-year-old Punxsutawney man was contacted by an unknown suspect claiming to be calling from the victim’s bank. During the scam, the victim was persuaded to purchase gift cards and provide the information to the caller. Authorities reported the victim lost approximately $4,000 through the purchase of eight Dollar General gift cards valued at $250 each and one Walmart gift card worth $2,000. The investigation remains ongoing.

In a separate incident on February 28, state police responded to a noise complaint along Carrick Lane in Young Township, Jefferson County. Police said a 39-year-old Punxsutawney man was playing loud music outdoors and making unreasonable noise in the neighborhood. Troopers reported the man refused to lower the volume when asked and was issued a citation for disorderly conduct.

State police also reported a DUI arrest during a traffic stop early March 7 along Route 310 in Winslow Township, Jefferson County. According to police, troopers stopped a vehicle for multiple traffic violations. The driver, identified as a 60-year-old Reynoldsville man, was taken into custody on suspicion of driving under the influence. The investigation is ongoing.

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