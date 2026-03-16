LAWRENCE TWP— Lawrence Township officials have announced the dates for the annual Spring Cleanup, providing residents an opportunity to dispose of large household items and other landfill materials.

The Lawrence Township Spring Cleanup 2026 will take place on Friday, April 24 and Saturday, April 25 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. each day. The event will be held at 9120 Clearfield Curwensville Highway, Clearfield, PA 16830.

This event is open to Lawrence Township residents only, and residency verification may be required. Participation will be handled on a first-come, first-served basis.

Residents may bring a variety of landfill items for disposal, including:

Furniture

Mattresses

Household rubbish

Scrap metal

Microwaves

Computer towers

Bicycles

Lawn mowers

Refrigerators

Stoves

Similar household items

However, certain materials will not be accepted, including:

Electronics such as televisions, computer monitors, laptops, and similar devices

Chemicals

Paints

Tires

Residents with questions about the cleanup event may call 814-765-4551 or email alauder@lawrencepa.gov for additional information.

Lawrence Township encourages residents to take advantage of this annual event as a convenient way to responsibly dispose of large household items while helping keep the community clean.