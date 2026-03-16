Kathy J. Koper, 69, of DuBois, PA died Wednesday, March 11, 2026, at Penn Highlands DuBois hospital.

Born on October 21, 1956, in Brookville, PA, she was the daughter of the late John V. and Sarah Mae (Himes) Harriger.

She was married to John J. Koper. He preceded her in death on January 9, 2009.

Kathy was a homemaker and enjoyed watching her grandchildren in the DuBois Little League Challenger Division and following their activities in Special Olympics. She also loved going to the fair and doing crossword puzzles.

She is survived by two daughters (Sarah Turek of DuBois, PA and Christina Koper of Sheffield, PA); six grandchildren (John, Stephen, and Kiechaun Koper, and Samantha, Krysta, and Joshua Turek); and her caregiver, Todd Dobson.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her brother (Randy Harriger).

There will be no visitation.

A celebration of life service will be held on Sunday, March 22, 2026, at 12 p.m. at the Hampton Inn of DuBois.

Burial will be in Bethlehem Lutheran Cemetery, Ohl, PA.

The Baronick Funeral Home and Crematorium is in charge of arrangements.

Online condolences can be made to www.baronickfuneralhome.com.

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