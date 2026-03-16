Ingredients

3/4 cup sugar

1 tbsp. canola oil

2 eggs

2 egg whites

2 tsp. vanilla extract

1/4 tsp. almond extract

2-3/4 cups all-purpose flour

1 tsp. baking powder

1/4 tsp. baking soda

1/4 tsp. salt

2/3 cup dried cherries, chopped

1/2 cup miniature semisweet chocolate chips

Directions

~Preheat oven to 350°F.

~In a large bowl, beat sugar and oil until blended then beat in the eggs, egg whites, and extracts.

~Combine the flour, baking powder, baking soda, and salt. Gradually add to the egg mixture and mix well. Stir in cherries and chocolate chips.

~Divide the dough in half. With lightly floured hands, shape each portion into a 12×3″ rectangle. Place each on a baking sheet coated with cooking spray. Bake for 15-20 minutes. Carefully remove to the wire racks. Cool for 5 minutes.

~Transfer to a cutting board and cut with a serrated knife into 3/4″ slices. Place cut side down on ungreased baking sheets. Bake for 5 minutes. Turn and bake 5-7 minutes longer or until firm. Remove to wire racks to cool. Store in an airtight container.

~Makes 2-1/2 dozen.

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