Ingredients
3/4 cup sugar
1 tbsp. canola oil
2 eggs
2 egg whites
2 tsp. vanilla extract
1/4 tsp. almond extract
2-3/4 cups all-purpose flour
1 tsp. baking powder
1/4 tsp. baking soda
1/4 tsp. salt
2/3 cup dried cherries, chopped
1/2 cup miniature semisweet chocolate chips
Directions
~Preheat oven to 350°F.
~In a large bowl, beat sugar and oil until blended then beat in the eggs, egg whites, and extracts.
~Combine the flour, baking powder, baking soda, and salt. Gradually add to the egg mixture and mix well. Stir in cherries and chocolate chips.
~Divide the dough in half. With lightly floured hands, shape each portion into a 12×3″ rectangle. Place each on a baking sheet coated with cooking spray. Bake for 15-20 minutes. Carefully remove to the wire racks. Cool for 5 minutes.
~Transfer to a cutting board and cut with a serrated knife into 3/4″ slices. Place cut side down on ungreased baking sheets. Bake for 5 minutes. Turn and bake 5-7 minutes longer or until firm. Remove to wire racks to cool. Store in an airtight container.
~Makes 2-1/2 dozen.
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The post Jefferson County Recipe of the Day: Cherry-Chocolate Chip Biscotti appeared first on exploreJefferson.
Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/local/2026/03/16/jefferson-county-recipe-of-the-day-cherry-chocolate-chip-biscotti-3-171226/